MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.

Information provided indicated the driver was reportedly armed with a weapon.

The vehicle was heading northbound on STH 73 and entered Green Lake County. That is when deputies report Columbia County terminated the pursuit.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office learned the chase originated over in Dane County and attempted their own traffic stop, where the driver reportedly took off with speeds of more than 85 miles per hour.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle but attempted to clear traffic at major intersections and determined a travel route to alert neighboring jurisdictions.

Princeton Police Department then attempted their own traffic stop, which, again, was unsuccessful.

Marquette and Waushara County Sheriff’s Offices were made aware of the situation, and at 11:55 a.m., a Marquette County deputy received information regarding the suspect vehicle being stopped in the area of CTH E.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Green Lake County deputies, arrived on the scene and took a 30-year-old man into custody without incident.

Deputies found a firearm located upon the arrest, and the man is expected to receive felony charges across multiple counties.

No further information was provided, and the investigation remains active at this time.

Local 5 News will update this if more details emerge.