WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeast Wisconsin had their hands full on Monday afternoon after a driver led them on a wrong-way pursuit in reverse.

According to a Facebook post, a Whitefish Bay Police Officer running radar in the 5100 block of North Santa Monica Boulevard observed a blue GMC driving north at a high rate of speed around 4:15 p.m.

The vehicle was reportedly going around 50 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. The officer subsequently activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

However, the driver failed to stop and accelerated to escape from the officer. The GMC went through a red light at an intersection and attempted to conduct a U-turn to go south on North Santa Monica Boulevard.

The driver overshot the turn, backed up into the middle of the intersection, and then began driving in reverse northbound on North Santa Monica Boulevard.

Police carefully followed the vehicle, which tried to turn itself around in a break in the median but was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the GMC continued driving northbound in the southbound lane, all while in reverse.

Whitefish Bay Police Chase on Feb. 6, 2023 (Photo Credit: Whitefish Bay Police Department)

After attempting to turn itself around again, the vehicle got stuck in the median, and officers surrounded the GMC.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken from the vehicle and placed into custody. However, the driver, who was receiving commands to turn off the vehicle, disobeyed orders and took off over the median, almost hitting a police officer.

Members of the Whitefish Bay Police Department continued to pursue the vehicle, but the driver managed to escape momentarily. A description of the vehicle and the license plate was given to nearby agencies, and a short time later, the Milwaukee Police Department located the suspected vehicle.

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the driver again took off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit followed, and a short time later, the driver crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, only identified as an adult male, along with the passenger, are both expected to have charges referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details were provided.