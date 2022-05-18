SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee police are asking for any information regarding a man last seen on February 11.
36-year-old Justin Lee Dickenson’s last known whereabouts were within Shawano County.
Identifying characteristics:
- Left-hand tattoo that reads “JD”
- Scar near right eye
- Brown hair / Brown eyes
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Weight: 157 pounds
- Race: American Indian
If you have any information, please contact the Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department at (715) 793-4394.