SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee police are asking for any information regarding a man last seen on February 11.

36-year-old Justin Lee Dickenson’s last known whereabouts were within Shawano County.

Identifying characteristics:

Left-hand tattoo that reads “JD”

Scar near right eye

Brown hair / Brown eyes

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 157 pounds

Race: American Indian

Photo of Justin Dickenson

If you have any information, please contact the Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department at (715) 793-4394.