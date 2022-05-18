SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stockbridge-Munsee police are asking for any information regarding a man last seen on February 11.

36-year-old Justin Lee Dickenson’s last known whereabouts were within Shawano County.

Identifying characteristics:

  • Left-hand tattoo that reads “JD”
  • Scar near right eye
  • Brown hair / Brown eyes
  • Height: 5 feet 7 inches
  • Weight: 157 pounds
  • Race: American Indian
Photo of Justin Dickenson

If you have any information, please contact the Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department at (715) 793-4394.