(WFRV) – One of Kenosha’s Most Wanted was taken into custody in southern Wisconsin, and police found multiple fake IDs and five phones on him when he was arrested.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest. On April 3 the Pleasant Prairie Police Department apprehended one of Kenosha’s Most Wanted.

41-year-old Jose Deanda allegedly led officers on a car chase, followed by a foot chase where he was ultimately arrested. Deanda was arrested in the 3100 block of 87th Place while trying to get into an apartment complex.

Authorities say that Deanda was in possession of marijuana and cocaine. Deanda reportedly had multiple Kenosha drug warrants out.

It was also mentioned that he has an extraditable warrant from the US Marshals through the State of Virginia. Authorities stated that Deanda had multiple fake IDs and five phones on him.

Deanda was reportedly on the run since 2018. Court records show Deanda has had multiple cases filed against him in Kenosha County.

No additional information was provided.