KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing a law enforcement officer when he allegedly hit an officer in the head with a brick during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Authorities say that Ashton Howard pleaded guilty to ‘obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder’ on September 23.

According to a written plea agreement, following the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23, 2020, Howard was part of a crowd that gathered near the location of the shooting. Authorities say that some members of the crowd became violent, and a police vehicle was damaged.

As Kenosha Police Officers attempted to secure and move the damaged vehicle, Howard allegedly threw a brick at one of the officers. The brick hit the officer in the head which knocked him unconscious.

The officer was later transported to the hospital.

Sentencing for Howard is set for January 5, 2023. Howard faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also faces a term of supervised release after completing any period of imprisonment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kenosha Police Department investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Proctor and John Scully.

No other information was provided at this time.

