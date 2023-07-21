MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident in Madison where a man allegedly pointed a gun at employees working at a Burger King.

According to the City of Madison Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Burger King located along the 2600 block of East Washington Avenue.

Officers say the man pointed a gun at employees when they were unable to take his order. There is no word on why they couldn’t take his order.

Police confirm that nobody was physically injured, no arrests have been made at this time, and this incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

No further information was provided.