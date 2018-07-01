Man pulled from Lake Winneconne dies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found in Lake Winneconne.

Emergency personnel were called to the area east of Lone Willow Island, offshore from Hidden Harbor Marina at 4:48 Saturday afternoon for a report of an unconscious man in the

water.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the man is believed to have been operating a personal watercraft prior to entering the water.

Officials say people in a passing boat, who were uninvolved, rendered aid and took the man to shore.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Identification is being withheld pending family notification.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

