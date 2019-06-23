Man pulled from water safely after kayak overturned

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A man was rescued Sunday morning after overturning his kayak near North Point.

The Sheboygan County Dispatch received a report of an overturned boat and a person in the water on Sunday, June 23 around 9:32 a.m. at 1875 Broughton Drive.

The 36-year-old man was reported to be about 75 yards offshore. Waves about 3 feet high and a steady south wind made it hard for him to return to shore. A water temperature reported to be in the upper 40’s, to low 50’s made hypothermia a concern.

The man was wearing a personal flotation device, which contributed to his survival.

One of the first arriving Sheboygan Fire Department crew members used a cold water survival suit and swam out to the victim, supported by multiple crew members.

The rescued man was treated by Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics on scene and was released.