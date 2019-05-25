Local News

Man reports voices in truck, faces impaired driving charge

Posted: May 25, 2019 12:29 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after he called 911 to report hearing voices in his truck.

The Journal Sentinel reports the driver called Racine County emergency dispatchers on Friday.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says deputies initially thought the 55-year-old Neenah man was experiencing a mental health crisis at the northbound County G exit on Interstate 94.

But deputies found open containers of alcohol, drugs and paraphernalia in his truck and arrested him on suspicion of impaired driving. Authorities say they also will recommend charges for possession of marijuana, drugs and open containers of alcohol.

