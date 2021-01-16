Man rescued after being stranded out on Lake Winnebago for over an hour

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple agencies performed a successful ice rescue for a 46-year-old man who was ice fishing out on Lake Winnebago and unable to find his way back to shore.

According to the Calumet Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 p.m., on Friday night, deputies responded to a call from the 46-year-old man who was ice fishing on Lake Winnebago and requesting assistance in finding his way back to shore due the conditions.

During the call, officials report that phone contact with the man’s cell phone was lost.

At around 9:52 p.m., over an hour after the intial call, search crews on Lake Winnebago were able to locate the 46-year-old man unharmed.

Authorities say the man was found on Lake Winnebago west of Brothertown Harbor and approximately .9 miles offshore.

Multiple agencies responded to this incident including the Town of Calumet Fire Department, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, Calumet County Dive Team, Gold Cross Ambulance, Town of Calumet First Responders, and Brillion Police Department responded to the scene.