Man rescued after falling into Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was rescued after falling into the Fond du River Thursday night.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says the responded to the area of Forest Avenue and Macy Street for a report of a person that fell into the river.

Upon arrival, crews found two people in the river – the man that had fallen in and a bystander that jumped in to assist the patient.

Authorities say the high banked walls in the area did not allow for the man to be easily rescued from the Fond du Lac River. Rescue personnel had to set up a rope system attached to a rescue basket to bring the man out of the water.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says the man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

