Man rescued after vehicle falls through ice, becoming stranded near Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man has been treated after he became stranded on the Bay of Green Bay by Longtail Beach Saturday morning.

The Suamico Fire Department says they, along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. The man had reportedly driven his vehicle out onto the Bay but it had become submerged, causing the man to be stranded.

Authorities say the man was able to walk away from the vehicle. Suamico Fire, using their Rapid Deployment Craft, rescued the man. The man was treated at the scene.

Officials with Suamico Fire are reminding the public that ice safety is important, especially with fluctuating temperatures. The public is also advised to not attempt a rescue as the fire department is trained with special equipment for dangerous situations such as this.

