FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man rescued from a second-story apartment unit in midst of dryer fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – An apartment tenant in Fond Du Lac was rescued after his building’s dryer started on fire.

The incident happened at 3:34 PM on 270 Grand Court, at Building E.

Upon arrival, fire crews entered the building and quickly located the fire in a common first-floor hallway.

Firefighters then removed the dryer to minimize the fire spread.

After locating the 2nd-floor tenant who was unable to self-evacuate, firefighters rescued him through the window.

After crews ventilated the structure, all tenants were cleared to return.

No transportation to a hospital was required for any of the tenants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories