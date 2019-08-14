Man rescued from a second-story apartment unit in midst of dryer fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – An apartment tenant in Fond Du Lac was rescued after his building’s dryer started on fire.

The incident happened at 3:34 PM on 270 Grand Court, at Building E.

Upon arrival, fire crews entered the building and quickly located the fire in a common first-floor hallway.

Firefighters then removed the dryer to minimize the fire spread.

After locating the 2nd-floor tenant who was unable to self-evacuate, firefighters rescued him through the window.

After crews ventilated the structure, all tenants were cleared to return.

No transportation to a hospital was required for any of the tenants.