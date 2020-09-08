Man rescued from breakwall in Sheboygan by U.S. Coast Guard

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard that serves the Great Lakes is reminding the community to stay safe near piers, especially during heavy surf.

The USCG says a boat crew from Station Sheboygan rescued a man trapped on a breakwall Tuesday morning.

Crews were able to rescue the man by using a personal flotation device without any crew members entering the water.

USCG says piers are dangerous in heavy surf and the community should stay smart and stay safe.

Piers are dangerous in heavy surf, as seen this AM when @USCG boatcrew from Station Sheboygan, WI rescued a man trapped on a breakwall. Crew got him a PFD via heaving line, safely aboard rescue boat without going in the water. Stay smart, stay safe out there! #USCGSafeGreatLakes — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) September 8, 2020

