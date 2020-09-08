LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Man rescued from breakwall in Sheboygan by U.S. Coast Guard

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard that serves the Great Lakes is reminding the community to stay safe near piers, especially during heavy surf.

The USCG says a boat crew from Station Sheboygan rescued a man trapped on a breakwall Tuesday morning.

Crews were able to rescue the man by using a personal flotation device without any crew members entering the water.

USCG says piers are dangerous in heavy surf and the community should stay smart and stay safe.

