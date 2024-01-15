SUNSET BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Columbia County say one man needed to be rescued out of a lake after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Lake Wisconsin in Sunset Bay after two snowmobiles were reported to have fallen through the ice leaving one person in the water and another on the ice.

Once on scene, deputies say they saw a man in the water about 100 yards away from the shore and the civilians attempting to rescue him. One deputy, along with a Lodi firefighter and two civilians, made their way to the man in the water and were able to throw a ski rope to him and pull him towards the shore.

At the time of his rescue, the man was said to be wearing a floatation device designed for snowmobiles that officials say “greatly aided” them in pulling him out of the water. Once out of the water, the man was looked at by medical personnel and the incident was turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities add that anyone else headed out on the ice should use caution as conditions this season have been poor despite the recent cold temperatures.