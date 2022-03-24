GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Imagine the overdue fees for a book that was taken out back in 2000! Luckily, the man who returned the book doesn’t have to worry about it, because his father previously paid for the interlibrary loan book.

The Brown County Library posted on their Facebook, that an interlibrary loan book was recently returned nearly 22 years after it was initially taken out. The book was reportedly paid for by the man’s father.

The book was returned with a note inside that read:

Hi, My dad lost & purchased/paid for this in 2000. I recently found it and want to return it and donate this other book. Thank You

Photo Courtesy of Brown County Library

The book was titled Great American Woodies & Wagons, and appeared to be from the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute in Superior, Wisconsin.

The Brown County Library said that they appreciated that even the book was paid for, it was still returned.