OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery at a local business on the 2000 Block of Witzel Avenue. The robbery took place around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to a release, officers received information that a person entered multiple businesses in the area and demanded money while claiming they had a weapon.

The person received an undisclosed amount of cash from one of the businesses and fled the scene. The suspect also attempted to steal a vehicle with a threat of force.

Officers were able to locate the suspect around 2:20 p.m. and took a 28-year-old man into custody. The Oshkosh Police Department was also able to recover the undisclosed amount of money the robber stole.

According to officers, the man has been identified and they believe that this was an isolated incident. The public is not believed to be in danger at this time, nor is the department looking for any additional suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this should any additional information be made available.