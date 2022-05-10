Man run over by own tractor in Dodge County, airlifted to hospital

CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dodge County was airlifted to a hospital with ‘severe’ injuries after his own tractor reportedly ran him over.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on May 9 around 11:55 a.m., authorities were notified of a man who was run over by a tractor. The incident happened at the W6000 block of County Highway J in Clyman.
Officials say that the man was starting a tractor that he was working on. The tractor was reportedly in gear when it started and ran the man over.
The tractor then drove through the wall of a machine shed before it hit a tree. It came to a rest after it wedged up against the tree.
The 67-year-old man was airlifted to Aurora Summit with ‘severe’ injuries.
No additional information was provided.