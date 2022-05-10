Man run over by own tractor in Dodge County, airlifted to hospital

CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dodge County was airlifted to a hospital with ‘severe’ injuries after his own tractor reportedly ran him over.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on May 9 around 11:55 a.m., authorities were notified of a man who was run over by a tractor. The incident happened at the W6000 block of County Highway J in Clyman.

Officials say that the man was starting a tractor that he was working on. The tractor was reportedly in gear when it started and ran the man over.

Photo courtesy of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

The tractor then drove through the wall of a machine shed before it hit a tree. It came to a rest after it wedged up against the tree.

The 67-year-old man was airlifted to Aurora Summit with ‘severe’ injuries.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.