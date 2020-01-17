Man sentenced for buying ‘new school shooter’ gun for boy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Oshkosh man to 30 days behind bars for buying a rifle for a boy who boasted online that the weapon was a “new school shooter gun.”

U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Hunter Nicholson on Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, he bought a rifle from a dealer in June and gave it to a 16-year-old boy.

The boy posted a video of someone shooting the rifle with the comment “revealing new school shooter gun.”

The video led police to the boy, who said Nicholson had purchased the rifle for him as a straw buyer.