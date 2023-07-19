Photo taken from Wisconsin DOC’s Sex Offender Registry and was taken on April 10, 2023

WAUSHARA, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Wisconsin camp counselor has been sentenced to seven years after pleading no contest to a child sexual assault charge stemming from a 2009 incident at a summer camp.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Remington Jon Nystrom, as part of a plea agreement, agreed that the criminal complaint accurately described what happened while Nystrom was a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara in 2009.

The criminal complaint describes Nystrom, 34, having touched the genitals of a 10-year-old boy. At the time of the incident, Nystrom would have been either 19 or 20 years old.

The case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative. The release notes that the victim had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

Nystrom was sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision on July 18. Nystrom previously entered a no contest plea to Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

“Thank you to the courageous survivor who came forward and reported this crime, and thank you to everyone in the criminal justice system who worked to get justice in this case,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

I would like to thank the victim in this matter for having the courage to report what happened to him in 2009. Today’s sentence was an acknowledgment of the serious nature of what the defendant did. I hope ultimately that this case will give other victims the courage to report and will give them the assurance that their reports will be dealt with appropriately. Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.