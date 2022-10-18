FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday.

44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge.

Biese was previously found guilty after entering a no-contest plea and according to the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office, he is anticipated to be released in 2047.

I take threats of violence seriously and I will continue fighting to protect the public and our judiciary from threats of violence. Earlier this year retired Judge John Roemer was murdered on July 3 and we must protect our judiciary to ensure our judges are able to administer equal justice under the law for all without fear or favor from those before them. Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney

This case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.