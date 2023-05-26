GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for a shooting that injured two in Green Bay back in October 2020 has been sentenced after pleading guilty on February 17.

Court records show that Seanya Holliday was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

Holliday, who was 24 years old at the time of the incident, fired multiple rounds from a handgun at three people in a vehicle near 9th Street and Ashland Avenue on October 21, 2020.

As a result of the shooting, two people were injured. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

Holliday was later arrested in Chicago in February 2021 and was convicted of three counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with modifiers of Repeater and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.