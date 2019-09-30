FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man sentenced to federal prison for having stolen handgun

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after illegally possessing a firearm in the Village of Fox Crossing.

According to Fox Crossing Police, 36-year-old Nicholas Nelson was found to have possession of a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun while in a vehicle in the village. Previous felony convictions prohibited Nelson from possessing a firearm.

The handgun was reported stolen from a location in Milwaukee, according to officials.

Following a 2-day trial in July of this year, a federal court jury in Green Bay returned a verdict of guilty.

Nelson was sentenced Monday to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

