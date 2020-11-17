Man sentenced to federal prison for strangling woman on Menominee Indian Reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Northern Wisconsin has been sentenced to federal prison after reportedly strangling a woman on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 34-year-old Justin Moore, a former resident of the Menominee Indian Reservation, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for Domestic Assault by Strangulation.

Moore, a member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, pleaded guilty to the charge on August 7, court officials say.

At a November hearing, a federal judge imposed the 48 months in prison followed by 36 months on supervised release.

In December 2019, court records state Moore strangled a woman with whom he was involved in a domestic relationship while at a Keshena home.

The woman sustained injuries during the incident that required medical attention, according to officials.

In sentencing Moore, Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach observed that Moore engaged in a “cruel” offense, made even more aggravated by the presence of children. Judge Griesbach noted Moore’s “tormenting” of the victim and her child “cries out for severe punishment.” Judge Griesbach emphasized the need to protect the public from the defendant and observed the need to deter others who might consider engaging in violence against women.