Man sentenced to prison for 2017 Jack’s Apple Pub shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a 2017 shooting that left one person dead.

According to court records, 36-year-old Henry Nellum was convicted for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Murder – Battery with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm – Convicted of a Felony, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision in Outagamie County Court.

In May 2017, Nellum got into a fight with another man when his firearm discharged in Jack’s Apple Pub in Appleton. An Appleton Police officer entered the bar and shot the man Nellum was fighting with, Jimmie Sanders. Sanders later died at the hospital. Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An Oshkosh woman, 31-year-old Dree Sullivan, was also sentenced for Harboring or Aiding a Felon – Falsifying Information for hiding Nellum’s gun. She received three and a half years of probation.

