MARQUETTE, Mich. (WFRV) – A prosecutor shared that a Michigan man who “took advantage of an unconscious young woman and sexually assaulted her” will now be behind bars.

According to a release, 45-year-old Michael Lamb of Gwinn, Michigan, was found guilty of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 3rd Degree by a jury in June 2022. He was later sentenced to prison by the Michigan Department of Corrections in July of 2022.

“The defendant took advantage of an unconscious young woman and sexually assaulted her while she was unable to consent or defend herself. He will now spend years paying the penalty for violating her dignity,” said Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin.

“No woman should ever have to be worried what will happen to her when she falls asleep. I commend the survivor in this case for persevering throughout the pendency of this case, standing up for herself, and fighting to ensure that he was held accountable for what he did to her that night,” he added.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese said Lamb will serve three to 15 years in prison on each case and he will not be eligible for parole until April 4, 2025.

Wiese explained Lamb is required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life.