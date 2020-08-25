Man seriously injured in Oshkosh home explosion

OSHKOSH, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday a man was seriously injured in an explosion at a home in the 100 Block of Custer Avenue in Oshkosh. The incident happened around 5:30p.m and when Oshkosh fire fighters arrived on scene, they found the unidentified resident with extensive injuries. The home was occupied by two people at the time of the blast, but the other person was not hurt.

The official cause of the explosion is under investigation, but natural gas could be a factor. “We got all sorts of reports about people smelling gas, gasoline, even paint thinner. State investigators were on scene this morning with us, going over the scene to see if they could help us out a little bit,” said John Holland, Public Information Officer for the Oshkosh Fire Department. Holland also told Local 5 that this incident is not something that they see every day.

There are rumors circulating on social media that this incident could be connected to a drug operation. Holland says that those rumors are untrue, “this was not a meth lab as some people on Facebook are saying.” Investigators could be seen in the basement area of the home, where it is believed that the injured victim was at the time of the blast.

The cause remains under investigation. Authorities say that if anyone suspects a gas leak, to contact the Fire Department so that it can be checked out. You can also contact the Wisconsin Department of Public Service for a response as well.