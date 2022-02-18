GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in custody after shooting bullets into a woman’s vehicle while she was driving on a local interstate on Friday.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, at around 7:15 a.m., police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of northbound I-41 at W. Northland Avenue.

The caller, identified as a woman, had reportedly told police that while she was driving northbound on I-41 her car had been shot at several times by a suspect vehicle.

Officials said the victim was not injured during the incident and was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle to the responding officers.

Authorities confirmed that not long after the report came in, police located the suspect vehicle and then shortly after found the suspect involved in the shooting.

The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old man.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on charges including: Recklessly Endangering Safety and Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.