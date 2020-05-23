1  of  2
Man shot after a disagreement in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute police arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting on Friday morning.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, police were alerted about an incident near Prospect Avenue and Van Dyke Road two hours after it had occurred.

Police were told that one man had received a minor gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victim is said to have received medical treatment and has since been released.

After further investigation police found that both the shooter and the victim knew one another and allegedly the victim was shot after a disagreement with the suspect over a personal matter.

According to officials, the suspect was taken into custody Friday evening and is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of 2nd-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The Grand Chute Police Department is still investigating this incident. If you have any information on this case contact the department at 920-832-1575.

