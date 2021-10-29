LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Man shot in Sheboygan, police search for suspect

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan police are currently looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at around 2:43 p.m., police responded to a report that a man had been shot during a disturbance in the 800 block of Center Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a man who had been shot. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Further investigation revealed that a physical disturbance between two men occurred before the victim was shot. 

Police are currently attempting to locate the suspect. If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.    

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

