GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stabbing another man with a broken beer bottle following a fight at a Wisconsin hotel.

According to a release from the Grafton Police Department, officers responded to the TownePlace Suites on 1601 Gateway Drive at about 9:10 p.m. for a report of one man stabbing another.

Deputies from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office reportedly got to the scene first and confirmed that one man was stabbed and the suspect responsible had left the scene.

Witnesses reported to police that the suspect and the victim got into a fight after the suspect made comments about the victim’s wife. Witnesses said the fight turned violent after the victim pushed the suspect.

The suspect then allegedly broke the beer bottle he was holding and stabbed the victim several times in the neck. Witnesses also reported that the two men were coworkers and not from the Grafton area.

Police say the suspect later returned to the scene and was arrested without further incident. The suspect is being held in the Ozaukee County Jail on charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Substantial Battery.

No other details have been made available. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.