WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On August 27, a man broke into several enclosed construction trailers and stole a variety of tools.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, the man entered Bay Area Granite and Materials around 7 p.m., wearing a Hi-Vis safety vest, a hard hat, and sandals.

Officers say that the suspect stole numerous Milwaukee, Makita, and DeWalt cordless tools.











The suspect drove up to the area in a silver Nissan. Officers describe the vehicle as having hubcaps on the driver’s side wheels but none on the passenger side. The vehicle also has damage to the back passenger side of the vehicle and did not have a front license plate.

Wrightstown Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect and the vehicle.

No other information has been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when more details emerge.