Man steals several items from Rhinelander Menards after visiting twice, officials searching

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rhinelander Police Department is searching for a retail theft suspect after he allegedly stole merchandise from Menards, twice.

According to the Police Department, the suspect went to the Menards on June 22 around 1:45 p.m. where he selected a Metabo 18 Volt Cordless 1/2″ Hammer Drill,  ¼” Impact Driver Combo Kit, a Bosch 18 volt Brushless Cordless ½” Hammer Drill and 2-in-1 socket Impact Driver Combo Kit, and a Masterforce 1/3 HP Air Mover.

He was seen leaving in an early 2000s model dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon type of vehicle with Minnesota plates.

On July 3, the suspect returned to the store, and an employee recognized him and began approaching him. The suspect walked out of the store with a table saw and drove away in the same vehicle. The employee was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle, which is A12240.

However, Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that the letter and number configuration is not a valid Minnesota plate.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you’re asked to contact Rhinelander Police.

