Man struck by lightning in Kewaunee

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee authorities tell Local 5 that a 30-year-old man was struck by lightning, Thursday.

Just after 9 a.m. the Kewaunee Rescue Squad and Kewaunee Police Department were dispatched to the area of 171 Beardsley Street, in the City of Kewaunee.

Officials say the man was handling an uncharged power line in the performance of his job and the lightning struck the power line.

The man was transported to the Aurora Hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.