Man suffers serious throat injury following Green Bay stabbing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A 41-year-old man from Green Bay is expected to recover after suffering serious injuries from a stabbing.

Green Bay Police say they received a call on Wednesday at around 11:15 p.m. that a man had his throat cut with a knife and was headed to a local hospital from the 1800 block of August Street where the incident happened.

Police add that they made contact with the man as he arrived at the hospital and began administering first aid and helped the man inside.

A 55-year-old man from Green Bay was later taken into custody and charged with 1st degree reckless injury.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department. Police are continuing to investigate and no further information is being released at this time.