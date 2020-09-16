NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Man taken into custody for allegedly stopping vehicles to get driver information

LENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly stopping vehicles and asking for the driver’s information in Oconto County last week.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the dispatch center was notified of a suspicious vehicle on County Road J at Molitor Road in the Town of Lena shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The complainant told authorities the driver of the vehicle was stopping cars and attempting to obtain driver information. The unidentified suspect was wearing jeans and a yellow traffic safety vest.

Authorities say it appears the man was impersonating a firefighter or other first responder.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to investigate the incident alongside the Oconto Falls Police Department.

If you feel that you are being followed by a vehicle/person and that your safety is in danger, call 911 right away, or as soon as you are safely able to do so, and provide dispatchers with your location, direction of travel, and suspect information.

