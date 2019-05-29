Man taken into custody in Neenah following disturbance on Meadow Lane

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) One man has been taken into custody following a disturbance in the 1300 block of Meadow Lane at around 7:15 Tuesday night.

The Neenah Police Department says that neighbors reported a man yelling at an adult female to get inside the house, or he would push her into the house. Nobody would answer the door when police arrived. Phone calls were made to the residence, and a loud speaker was used with no answer.

Police say the door was then forced open and the female exited the house, with the man reported to still be inside. After a short time, the male exited the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.