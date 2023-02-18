OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is expected to survive after allegedly getting stabbed ‘multiple times’ by an Oshkosh woman following an altercation at a home on Jefferson Street.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the man and woman reportedly know each other and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jefferson Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday after receiving information that a man had been stabbed multiple times.

The man, who is expected to survive, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 21-year-old woman from Oshkosh was taken into custody.

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Artus at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236 5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

No additional information was provided.