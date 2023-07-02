RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Five machete knives & an axe were recovered from a man who was allegedly fleeing from officers in southwestern Wisconsin after he was reportedly hitting vehicles with an axe.

A Facebook post from the Richland Center Police Department states that officers got word that a man was seen swinging an axe while walking on Sextonville Road and South Church Street on June 28.

When officers responded, they found Travis Martin, 38, near the corner of South Church Street and East South Street. Martin reportedly ignored officer commands and took off running.

Officers say that while Martin was running, he turned multiple times, allegedly throwing what was later identified as machete knives at the officers.

The first knife hit the street about five feet in front of one officer who was pursuing Martin on foot, the release states. Two more machete knives were reportedly thrown at officers before a taser was used on Martin.

After Martin was searched, authorities say a total of five machete knives were recovered along with a single-blade axe, including the ones that were thrown during the pursuit.

During the investigation, officers found out that Martin also allegedly hit multiple vehicles with his axe prior to any contact with law enforcement.

Charges have been forwarded to the Richland County District Attorney’s Office.

The Richland Center Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Center EMS, and Richland Center Fire Department.