Man treated for hypothermia after falling through ice on Beaver Dam Lake

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident was treated for hypothermia after falling through the ice on Beaver Dam Lake on Tuesday morning.

According to Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department, just after 5:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 open line call in which deputies say they could hear an individual on the other line but were not communicating, and then the call was disconnected.

Dispatchers report trying to call the phone number back but were unsuccessful. Officials say they were able to trace the call to the Beaver Dam Lake west of Sunset Bay Dr. near Fish Camp boat landing and about 200 yards from the shore.

Authorities say at 5:46 a.m., they were able to make contact with the caller who had reported that he had fallen through the ice by an ice heave on the lake and fortunately was able to get out of the water, but was still on the ice.

The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was then paged to respond for a man who had fallen through the ice and was out of the water but was unable to make it back to shore.

Prior to the arrival of the Beaver Dam Fire Department, a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy is reported to have arrived on the scene and deployed a drone, that was able to make visual contact with the individual on the ice.

The drone was flown until the individual was rescued from the ice and brought back to shore.

Once back on shore, the individual allegedly refused to be taken to the hospital and was treated for Hypothermia on the scene.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.