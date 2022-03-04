(WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee is facing multiple charges for allegedly secretly videotaping over 500 people, including at least nine who appeared ten years old and under, at Wisconsin Athletic Clubs.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Peng Dong is facing fifteen charges in relation to incidents of recording people without consent. He is charged with ‘capture an intimate representation without consent’.

Back on Dec. 24, police officers responded to the Wisconsin Athletic Club in Brookfield for a reported confrontation between two members of the club. Officers were told that Dong, who is a member of the club, was caught with a hidden video camera in the men’s locker room.

A coffee cup was provided to an officer that reportedly had electrical wire in it. A witness, who ended up being a victim, told authorities that he looked closer at the coffee cup he thought there were water drops. But after closer inspection, the ‘water drops’ were actually circular holes, one of which had a camera lens.

Dong spoke with an officer while still at the Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) and said that he previously had items stolen from him and was using the camera to try to catch the person who did it.

When asked if he possibly recorded anyone naked, Dong laughed and said that he was very certain it had recorded several people while they were naked. He also said that he did not know he was breaking the law.

Dong was then placed under arrest and taken to the Brookfield Police Department. While he was at the police department he was interviewed and said that police would find over 200 men that he recorded in the locker rooms of three different WAC locations.

Officers got written consent from Dong to search his car and his residence. The following items were taken from Dong’s residence:

A white/silver iPad

Black Lenovo ThinkPad laptop

A silver HP laptop

A white HP laptop

Three iPhones

Two WD easystore hard drives

A Dell Inspiron 3668 computer

Three San Disk Micro SD adaptors

Three Micro SD USB cards

Two Data traveler flashdrives

One San Disk flashdrive

One purple flashdrive

One blue Micro SD USB flashdrive

While reviewing some of the footage, officers noted that the camera was moved towards certain individuals who are dressing or undressing. The video captured their genitals and authorities say it included the repositioning to capture the genitals of minors.

In total, authorities counted 542 victims from the videos that were seized, and at least nine of the victims appeared to be ten years old or younger.

In addition to the videos that were captured at the WAC, authorities found videos that appeared to be recorded at Dong’s residence. The videos were reportedly sex videos that were recorded without his partners’ consent.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued for Dong on March 2. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.