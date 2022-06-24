VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a suspect that approached a woman in her driveway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an unknown man approached a woman in her driveway in the area of East River Drive and Heyden Lane in the Village of Allouez.

The man is described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years of age, 5’5″ with a mustache and black hair. He went back to his vehicle and drove away in a white, four-door sedan.

If anyone has surveillance video or has additional information, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Mark Shield at 920-448-4404.