GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a suspect who deputies had been looking for since early June.

Deputies say that they have Christopher Charles Jackson in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on June 3.

Court records show that the 35-year-old is charged with 9 counts, including four charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Use/Dangerous Weapon and one charge of False Imprisonment/Kidnapping.

According to a release, Jackson was believed to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when more information is released.