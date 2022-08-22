(WFRV) – One of two suspects in a Green Bay homicide was arrested nearly 1,500 away in Texas, while the second is still currently wanted.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the arrest of two people, one of which was wanted for a homicide in Green Bay. On August 20, authorities served a felony warrant in the 100 block of Candelite Drive in Ingram, Texas.

Authorities received information that both Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu were possibly hiding in Ingram. Both Alejandro and Gustavo were wanted for an alleged drug-related murder that happened in Green Bay. The incident happened in April 2022.

Contact was made with Gustavo and a woman during a traffic stop. Authorities later entered the home that Alejandro was believed to be in. He was not found in the residence and is still currently wanted.

Alejandro was described as Native American, 6’0″ and 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and ‘Cantu’ tattooed on his left forearm. He has additional tattoos as well.

Gustavo and the woman, Naomi Cadotte, were arrested during the traffic stop. The two were arrested on the following:

Gustavo Cantu Murder Felony Possession of THC Felony Bail Jumping

Naomi Cadotte Possession of a Controlled Substance <1=1g Failure to Appear charge from Wisconsin



Additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Naomi Cadotte

Gustavo Cantu

We are pleased to have Gustavo Cantu in custody and he will be facing the justice system for his alleged crimes in Wisconsin. These suspects have evaded law enforcement nationwide for almost four months, and our investigators and teams have hopefully brought this string of criminal activity to an end. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

Anyone who has information on Alejandro is asked to call their local authorities. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.