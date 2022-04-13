(WFRV) – A man with ties to Wisconsin is now wanted by the New York Police Department following a Tuesday morning shooting incident at a New York subway station.

The New York Police Department says that Frank Robert James is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened inside a subway car on Tuesday. James allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside an “N” line subway car at a subway station in New York.

Phantom Fireworks released the following statement:

On June 21, 2021 an individual named Frank James of Milwaukee purchased fireworks products from the Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia, WI, just outside of Racine. Four of the items purchased are believed to be the same items that were shown in a photograph published by NBC on April 12, 2022. This “bag with fireworks” has been identified as having been left behind by the Brooklyn subway shooter. There is no video surveillance footage of the purchase available. As a result, Phantom Fireworks cannot confirm that the purchaser and the person of interest are the same individual. Phantom Fireworks is cooperating with the investigating authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those injured and affected by this terrible event. For any questions, please call the corporate office and ask for Bruce Zoldan or Bill Weimer. Statement from Phantom Fireworks

At the scene, investigators found 33 discharged shell casings, two detonated smoke canisters, two additional canisters that were not detonated, a hatchet, a liquid believed to be gasoline, fireworks and a fuse.

Ten people were shot, five of which were in critical condition but are expected to survive.

James reportedly has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Police said James had made “concerning posts” on social media, and they were increasing New York City Mayor’s Eric Adams security detail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.