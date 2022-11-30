BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents throughout Brown County is in custody.

According to an alert from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Enrique Soto was taken into custody.

Soto had been identified as a suspect in at least 18 thefts from Menards, Home Depot, and Fleet Farm stores in Brown County back in 2021. Soto reportedly targets power tools and is in and out of the stores in a very short period of time.

On November 28, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office released an alert, asking for the public’s help locating Soto.

No other information was provided at this time.

