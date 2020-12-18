Man who attempted to stab Wisconsin deputies with a pen to be arraigned next month

MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of trying to bite sheriff’s deputies and stab one with a pen during a courtroom scuffle in Wisconsin is facing an arraignment in Jan. on felony charges.
A criminal complaint charges 30-year-old Billy Henderson, of Tulsa, with attempted battery to a law enforcement officers, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
The complaint says Henderson was restrained by a belly chain, double-locked handcuffs and leg restraints when he tried to attack the deputies in Juneau County Circuit Court last October.
A deputy eventually used a stun gun to get Henderson to comply.
