(WFRV) – A man from Mexico was sentenced to prison for his role in an odometer scheme that started with buying cars from Wisconsin.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Israel Sanchez-Pulido was sentenced to prison for his role in a scheme to roll back odometers on used vehicles. Israel was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

He reportedly pleaded guilty back on September 6, 2023, to multiple charges. Israel is reportedly from Mexico City, Mexico.

As part of his plea agreement, Isrela admitted that between 2009 and 2014 he bought 146 high-mileage vehicles at Wisconsin auto auctions. Then rolled back the odometers, altered the mileage statements on the title paperwork and then sold the vehicles with fraudulent low odometer readings.

The victims he sold the cars to were primarily from Illinois, according to the release. The vehicles reportedly often exceeded 100,000 miles lower than the true mileage. Officials say that the estimated fraud loss of the 146 vehicles involved in the scheme exceeded $250,000.

The release says that Israel would buy the cars and then drive them to a used car dealership in Illinois.

Israel was a fugitive for close to ten years when he was stopped in Illinois for a traffic violation.

Individuals who engage in these types of schemes seek to line their own pockets at the expense of consumers who can least afford it. In addition, after being charged, this defendant absconded and avoided the consequences of his actions for the better part of a decade. I commend our hard-working federal and state partners who helped pursue justice for the victims in this case. U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin

More information about odometer fraud can be found on the NHTSA website. No additional details were provided.