Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison.

A Wisconsin judge accepted Dominick Black’s plea on Monday. Prosecutors dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a non-criminal citation. Black was 18 when he purchased the rifle in May 2020. Rittenhouse was 17 and too young to buy a firearm.

Three months later, Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people at a Kenosha protest. He killed two of them. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges in November.