Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

Dominick Black is sworn in during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison.

A Wisconsin judge accepted Dominick Black’s plea on Monday. Prosecutors dropped two felony counts of intent to deliver a dangerous weapon to a minor.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor is a non-criminal citation. Black was 18 when he purchased the rifle in May 2020. Rittenhouse was 17 and too young to buy a firearm.

Three months later, Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot three people at a Kenosha protest. He killed two of them. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges in November.

