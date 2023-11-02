BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man has been charged after multiple alleged thefts from a slot machine at a hotel in Brown County dating back to late September.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Jacob Reese is facing six charges in relation to the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from slot machines at a hotel in Bellevue. Back on September 28, authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a hotel in Bellevue for a theft complaint.

It was reported that the gambling machines in the lobby were broken into and the cash inside was stolen. There were three separate incidents captured on the camera and a total of $14,025 was stolen over those three dates, according to the complaint.

Additionally, an estimated $500 worth of damage was reportedly caused to the machine. Eventually, a Green Bay Police Officer identified one of the suspects on the footage as Reese.

There were additional suspects seen in the footage.

On October 31, Reese was arrested and spoke with authorities. The complaint says that he ended up admitting to the two thefts and said that he didn’t even keep any of the money.

The complaint says that Reese said he was able to pry the machine open to take some money and the second time there was a ‘big’ lock on it. He reportedly had to break the machine open to get the money the second time.

When police asked about giving people money, Reese reportedly said he was known as ‘Robin Hood’ because he gives money to people within his circle. He reportedly told authorities that he only took about $300-$400 each time.

Reese is charged with the following:

Theft – Movable Property (> $10,000 – $100,000) – As a Party to a Crime Felony Up to ten years in prison

Entry Into a Locked Coin Box Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Entry Into a Locked Coin Box – As a Party to a Crime Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Criminal Damage to Property – As a Party to a Crime Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Attempted Theft – As a Party to a Crime Misdemeanor Up to four and a half months in prison

Attempted Entry Into a Locked Coin Box – As a Party to a Crime Misdemeanor Up to four and a half months in prison



Court records show that Reese was in court on November 1 for his initial appearance and had a signature bond set at $5,000. He has signed the signature bond and will be back in Brown County court on December 6 for an adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.